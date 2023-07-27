TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.78%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

