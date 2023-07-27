Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $39.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

