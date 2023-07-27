Tucows (TCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $80.43 million during the quarter.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TCX opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Tucows has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $311.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tucows by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.