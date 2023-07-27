Tucows (TCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $80.43 million during the quarter.
Tucows Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ TCX opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Tucows has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $311.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
