Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 589,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance
TKC stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.70.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
