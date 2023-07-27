Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 589,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

