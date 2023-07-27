Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 1.6 %

Twilio stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Twilio Company Profile



Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

