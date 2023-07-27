Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,642,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 322,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Ucommune International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

