Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Update

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $454.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.01. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,139,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

