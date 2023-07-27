Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $454.74 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

