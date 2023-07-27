UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

