UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 139,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

