Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

