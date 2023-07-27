Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.33). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.56 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Articles

