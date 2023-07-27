Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.33). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.56 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Electronics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.