Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

