Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 370,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Urban One by 23.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Urban One by 39.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Urban One by 51.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Urban One by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

