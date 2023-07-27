US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XBIL stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

