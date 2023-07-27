USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Up 8.3% Following Earnings Beat

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.68. 36,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 68,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

