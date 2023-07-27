V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VFC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.10%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

