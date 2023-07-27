Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.