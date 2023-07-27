Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

