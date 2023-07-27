Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 314,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:VMCAW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

