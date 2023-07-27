Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 29,495 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

