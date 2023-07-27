VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $96.28.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

