Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

