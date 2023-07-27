Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VONV stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
