Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.