Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG opened at $182.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $811.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,766,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

