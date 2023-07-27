Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 58.4% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,872,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 686,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.