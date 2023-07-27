Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $261.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

