Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $79.78.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
