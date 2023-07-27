Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 151,352 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,839,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,232,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

