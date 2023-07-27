Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 151,352 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,839,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,232,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

