Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

VEEV opened at $200.98 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

