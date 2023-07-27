Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ventas by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ventas by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ventas by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ventas by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

