Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.