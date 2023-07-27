Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

