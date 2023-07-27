Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.37. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 93,211 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 348,451 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

