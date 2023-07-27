Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vericel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

