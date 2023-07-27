Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.73. The firm has a market cap of C$43.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.81 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0700576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.