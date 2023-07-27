Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 443.40 ($5.69), with a volume of 46274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.60 ($5.60).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,283.58%.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($6.09) to GBX 430 ($5.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($5.94).
In related news, insider Mark Collis acquired 9,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £39,810.32 ($51,045.42). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
