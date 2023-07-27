Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 1973999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 31.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Up 57.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

