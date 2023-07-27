Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VSDA stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
