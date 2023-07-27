Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 173,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,255 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,394,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 205,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

