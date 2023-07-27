Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 76.7% in July

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the June 30th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
