Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 76.7% in July

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the June 30th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 260,310 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

