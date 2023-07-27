VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

VQS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. Research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIQ Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:VQS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VIQ Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

