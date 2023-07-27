Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.73. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

