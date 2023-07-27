Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

