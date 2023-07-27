Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 286.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.