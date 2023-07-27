Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. Visteon has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.