Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $453.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 172,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

