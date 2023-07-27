Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Down 40.5% in July

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vivakor Stock Performance

VIVK stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vivakor has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

Vivakor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

