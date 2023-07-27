VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

VivoPower International stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 398.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

