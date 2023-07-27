Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 63.3% in July

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.76.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
