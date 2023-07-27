VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last three months. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 146.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

