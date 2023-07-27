Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the June 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.04.
Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.
Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
