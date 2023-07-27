Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the June 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

