Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Volt Information Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

